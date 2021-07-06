Incredible CCTV footage from inside a rhino pen at West Midland Safari Park shows a baby white rhino moments after it is born.

The mother can be seen gently nudging and nestling her calf, which struggles to stand up.

The birth on June 27 followed a 16-month pregnancy.

The zoo shared the footage on Twitter, writing: “Watch the amazing moment our southern white rhino, Keyah, gives birth to her beautiful baby boy! This is the second white rhino calf to be born at the Park within 6 weeks.”

White rhinos are considered “near threatened,” with some 20,000 roaming wild in Africa.