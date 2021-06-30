Harrowing footage of a stalker lurking outside a woman’s home has been caught on a Ring Camera.

Guste Janusauskaite, a 22-year-old model from Florida, installed the security camera on her front door and days later, she was alerted to a man looking through her window.

“I had got home at 11:10pm and he was seen watching me at 11:11pm. He must have been following me to know my whereabouts and my routine,” she said.

Guste claims the police did noting - despite being aware of the stalker - and he returned one week later.

She has since moved away from the area.