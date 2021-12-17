Four children dead after house fire in south London

Four children have died following a fire at a house in Sutton, south London.

Some 60 firefighters and eight fire engines attended the blaze at a terraced house in Collingwood Road at around 6.55pm on Thursday.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the property and were said to have been faced with an intense blaze throughout the whole ground floor, before bringing out four young children – all of whom are believed to be related.

They were given CPR by firefighters at the scene. All four children were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

