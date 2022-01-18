Company that introduced four-day work week says productivity is through the roof

Bolt founder and CEO Ryan Breslow has confirmed that the California-based tech company is permanently switching to a four-day working week after productivity skyrocketed.

The company, which has 550 full-time employees, trialed the programme last autumn, and Mr Breslow says the results were overwhelmingly positive.

As many as 30 UK-based employers, including tech firm Canon, are now piloting similar schemes, after studies showed moving to a four-day week boosts productivity and the wellbeing of staff.

