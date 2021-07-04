Cyprus has been battling to contain the worst forest fire in its history after homes burnt down and at least eight villages were evacuated.

The blaze broke out in the community of Arakapas on July 3 before spreading through a mountainous region near the cities of Limassol and Larnaca.

The wildfire was fanned by strong winds after a week-long heatwave that saw temperatures pass 40C.

Civil defence volunteers found the bodies of the first victims of the fire close to the community of Odou.