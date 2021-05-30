Three young fox cubs were seen playing "hide and seek" in a bush late into the night, near Woburn in Bedfordshire.

Twitter user @VenetiaJane, who captured the sweet moment at 1 am on Sunday, 23 May, said: "Our security lights kept coming on so my husband and I looked out expecting to see a rabbit or muntjac on the front lawn, and were amazed to see these fox cubs having a great game of hide-and-seek, jumping in and out of a conifer bush while their mother kept a close eye on them from the top of the front wall."