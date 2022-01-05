Fox savaged to death by hunting hounds in disturbing footage

Harrowing footage shows the moment a fox appears to be savaged to death by a pack of crazed hounds - just two days after a deer was killed by dogs from the same hunt.

Animal activists captured the gruesome scenes while following members of the Warwickshire Hunt in Napton on the Hill, Warks.

The shocking video shows four hunt hounds in the middle of a field viciously tearing chunks of flesh from the animal’s bloodied body as they swarm around it.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here