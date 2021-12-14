Fox News hosts texted Mark Meadows during Capitol riot begging for Trump to take action

Explosive text messages received by Mark Meadows from Republican lawmakers, Donald Trump’s family, and even Fox News hosts on 6 January were revealed by the House select committee investigating the Capitol riots on Monday.

All of them urged Mr Meadows to get the former president to call for the rioters to stop the siege on the Capitol building.

The committee released the texts sent to the former White House chief of staff during the day amid the insurrection.

These text messages were not covered by any claim of privilege, several members of the committee noted.

