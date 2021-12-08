Fox News Christmas tree erupts into flames in arson attack

A man was charged with arson and other crimes for setting fire to a 50-foot Christmas tree in front of the Fox News headquarters in midtown Manhattan, police said.

The tree outside of the News Corp. building that houses Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post caught fire shortly after midnight.

Photos and videos from the scene show the fully decorated tree going up in flames.

Fox News host Shannon Bream announced the fire to viewers as firefighters were working to put it out.

