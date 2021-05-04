Disneyland has found itself the latest battleground in the cancel culture war in the US after a new ride was deemed problematic over Prince Charming kissing Snow White “without consent”.

The California theme park reopened after the coronavirus induced lockdowns with a revamped “Snow White’s Enchanted Wish” ride featuring an animatronic recreation of the iconic kiss.

“Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue? That teaching kids that kissing, when it hasn’t been established if both parties are willing to engage, is not OK? a review on the SFGate.com website read.