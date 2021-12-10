Fox News host suggests Christmas tree fire was 'hate crime' against network

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade said he thinks the burning of the Fox Christmas tree was a "hate crime".

The 50ft artificial tree outside the News Corp building in Manhattan caught fire shortly after midnight on Wednesday, police said.

A 49-year-old homeless man was arrested on charges including criminal mischief, arson and trespassing, officers said.

Speaking about the suspect who was later released, Kilmeade said: "Who said this isn't a hate crime against us? Against Fox News?"

The tree which stood outside the Fox, New York Post and Washington Post office was worth $500,000, according to the hosts.=

Sign up to our newsletters.