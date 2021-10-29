'Two can play at that game': Minister responds to France fishing boat dispute

The environment secretary has said that “two can play at that game”, amid an ongoing fishing row between the UK and France. Tory MP George Eustice’s comments follow France taking punitive action against two British trawlers on Thursday, where one was detained and the other was fined at Le Havre.

Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, tweeted the same day to say that she had instructed Wendy Morton, the Europe minister, to summon the French ambassador to the UK. She added that the threats were “disappointing and disproportionate”.

Mr Eustice said the government would be “raising this with the European Commission”.