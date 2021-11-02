George Eustice has “welcomed” France taking a step back from threats made last week during a post-Brexit fishing row with the UK.

The French government has agreed to release the British trawler it detained five days ago and has also temporarily removed its threat to disrupt trade this week.

“We welcome the fact that France has stepped back from the threats they were making last Wednesday,” Mr Eustice, the UK’s environment secretary, told Sky News.

