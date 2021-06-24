A severe thunderstorm brought heavy rain and hail to cause flooding in Lyon on Wednesday, June 23.

Météo France, the country’s national meteorological service, issued an orange warning for flooding for the area.

Lyon is not the only area to be hit by violent storms in recent weeks. On June 21, the centre of Reims flooded for the third time in two weeks.

According to local reports, one person is missing after falling into a river in the area, as storms caused 60mm of rain to fall in just one hour.