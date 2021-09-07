Footage shows demonstrators marching through the streets of Marseille, France, on 4 September to oppose the country’s pass sanitaire - health pass - required to access restaurants and cultural venues.

The French government recently extended the mandate to carry the pass to staff who work face-to-face with the public, meaning they must prove that they’re vaccinated or have tested negative for the coronavirus.

While polls suggest that most people support the pass, its introduction has triggered protests throughout the summer.

President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to make the pass obligatory is aimed at encouraging the population to get vaccinated and avoiding another lockdown.