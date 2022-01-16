France requirement for triple-vaccination Covid pass begins

The French government has introduced new rules making a third booster jab obligatory for adults for their vaccination health pass to remain valid.

It comes after a court ruled that the obligation of wearing a mask outdoors in Paris is an infringement of personal freedom.

Omicron cases across France surged during the Christmas period.

Parisian Marketing professional Julie Petrucci said: “I thought it was a bit absurd that we had to walk in the street with the mask on, so it's great."

