France now requires all those who want to travel on long-distance trains and buses to show proof of Covid vaccination via a QR code, in an attempt to dampen the spread of the Delta variant which has become the dominant Covid strain.

The move by France is part of a concerted plan to get more people to take up the jab, with 54% of the population now fully vaccinated against the virus.

The pass is issued to people who are vaccinated against Covid-19, have a proof of a recent recovery from the virus or who have a recent negative test.