Former Labour MP Frank Field has revealed he is dying, while also announcing his support for legalising assisted dying in the UK.

Lady Meacher read out a statement from Lord Field in the House of Lords, as peers debated a new bill to legalise terminally ill adults seeking assistance to end their lives.

"I have just spent a period in a hospice and I'm not well enough to participate in today's debate. If I had been, I'd have spoken strongly in favour of a second reading," Lord Field's statement read.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.