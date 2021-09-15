A witness has come forward for the first time in a new documentary about Fred West to describe a horrifying encounter with the killer in a Bristol car park in 1987.

The woman, known only as Linda, says she saw a “figure” in a leather jacket walk towards her.

“I was really scared,” she says. “My last thoughts were I’m not going to make it.”

She believes another man saved her life by walking onto the car park, making West veer off.

