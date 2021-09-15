A witness describes her near escape from Fred West in a new documentary about the serial killer. Janette Rathbone says she encountered him at a bus stop 28 years before his arrest.

“He came up alongside of me. I suddenly got this fear that he was going to drag me in the car,” she says. She managed to flee to her house, but “still thought he was going to come after” her.

“That night my mum and dad were laughing with the policeman, they didn’t believe me,” she says.

Fred And Rose West: Reopened is on ITV at 9pm tonight and tomorrow.