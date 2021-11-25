French coastguard’s mayday call after migrant boat capsized in Channel

A mayday call from the French coastguard in response to the deaths of 27 people in the Channel on Wednesday (24 November) has emerged.

In the recording, you can hear the French radio operator giving the coordinates of the accident and asking all nearby vessels to attend the scene and report any information back to the authorities.

You can hear the operator saying: "All ships in this area are requested to have a [unclear] lookout to proceed to this area to take contact and report any information to Gris-Nez emergency co-ordinating this operation."