Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy industrialised nations are gathering in London on Tuesday – their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK’s presidency of the G-7 in 2021 “is an opportunity to bring together open, democratic societies and demonstrate unity at a time when it is much needed to tackle shared challenges and rising threats.”

However, the foreign secretary enjoyed an awkward encounter with his French counterpart, when the pair met in central London.