A French graffiti artist has created a 1,500 square metre artwork on the mountaintops of the Swiss Alps. Saype, 32, made 'A New Lease on Life' using biodegradable materials such as coal and chalk. "I think we are in a world that is super heavy and we need a little lightness and I believe that the clouds are also a bit of a dream, the imagination," said Saype of the artwork, which depicts a young boy blowing bubbles which turn into clouds. It's the latest painting from the artist, who has also produced work outside the UN's Geneva headquarters.