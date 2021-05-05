A French journalist who disappeared in Mali last month has appeared in a video saying he has been kidnapped by Islamist militants, in the west African country, and has pleaded for help in his release.

Olivier Dubois called on family, friends and the French authorities to do all they can to help set him free.

A source from the French foreign ministry confirmed the disappearance of Dubois and said they had been in contact with his family.

They added that authorities were carrying out technical checks on the authenticity of the video.