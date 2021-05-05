A French minister has threatened to cut off Jersey’s electricity supply, amid an ongoing row over post-Brexit fishing rights.

Annick Girdardin made the suggestion during a debate in the French parliament, saying Paris was ready to use such measures following claims French fishermen are being blocked from operating in the Channel Islands.

“I am sorry it has come to this [but] we will do so if we have to,” the maritime minister said on Tuesday.

Jersey relies on France for 95% of its electricity supply, which is fed through underwater cables.