Underwater footage shows a playful dolphin performing a series of spectacular spins and backflips for divers off the coast of San Salvador, Bahamas.

Experienced diver Michael Aery filmed the friendly marine mammal during a dive, calling it an "encounter of a lifetime".

The dolphin first followed the diving group’s boat, prompting them to drop their anchor.

“As soon as I got in, the dolphin excitedly swam up to me and started going round in circles,” Mr Aery said, describing how the dolphin was zipping around and “playing in the bubbles from my tank.”