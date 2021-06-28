Frightening footage shows the moment an Air New Zealand flight attempts to touch down on the South Pacific Cook Islands but is forced to abort its landing because of severe winds.

The Air New Zealand 787 Dreamliner is seen approaching the runway at Rarotonga and getting just metres from the ground before abruptly pulling up again in the videos captured by locals on Saturday. Winds were blowing straight across the runway, local media reported.

The plane then turned back to Auckland, New Zealand, where it had come from, making it a six-hour round trip.