Professor Michael Mahony wants to bring frogs back from the brink through science and conversation.

The 70-year-old Australian conservationist has been dubbed the ‘Frog Whisperer’ after mastering the communication methods of croaking, whistling and chirping.

He mimics the calls of the amphibians and says he still gets a ‘thrill’ every time they call back.

As part of his work, Mahony and his team are creating a frog genome bank, which will help preserve the future of threatened species as their population dwindles.