Watch live as Brexit minister David Frost grilled on Northern Ireland Protocol

David Frost is facing questions from Parliament’s European Scrutiny Committee on the future of the Northern Ireland Protocol and the UK’s negotiations with the European Union in respect of new trade and border rules for Gibraltar.

Lord Frost, the Government’s lead EU negotiator, is calling for a complete rewrite of the protocol, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged to strike a deal “pretty fast”.

Negotiations over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol reopened earlier this month after both sides set out their respective requests over how to fix it.

