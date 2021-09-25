Long queues were seen at petrol stations across the UK as panic buying has led to a shortage of fuel after some forecourts announced supply problems as a result of a shortfall of HGV drivers.

Some of the largest UK operators have already started to ration fuel, with EG Group setting a limit of £30 per customer at nearly 400 stations, while pumps at some BP, Esso, Tesco and Shell sites were closed.

The shortage of HGV drivers has forced the government to now consider lifting its visa restrictions to attract 5,000 foreign workers into the country.