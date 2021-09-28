Army tanker drivers have been put on standby to deliver fuel to petrol stations, the government has announced.

Recent days have seen panic buying at garages across the nation, with long queues of vehicles forming as pumps run dry.

In response to the crisis, military drivers will get specialised training in preparation for their deployment while certain HGV licences will be extended to help tackle the supply issue.

The decision comes after drivers made a dash for the pumps amid fears a shortage of drivers would hit supplies.