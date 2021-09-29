A hungry driver left fellow motorists in hysterics when she ordered a Nando’s delivery directly to her car as she queued for petrol amid the supply shortage.

Lily Potkin found herself trapped in “the mother of all queues” on Tuesday, describing her experience as a “real-life version of the Hunger Games”.

“I wouldn’t recommend approaching any sort of petrol station if you are in a food coma like I was - shoutout to Nando’s - thank you so much. It’s chaos,” Potkin said.

She also described the “funny” experience of watching people with day jobs act as “petrol marshals” on the forecourt.