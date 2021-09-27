A motorist has admitted she was only queuing for petrol amid the fuel crisis because “everybody else is.”

Panic buying over the weekend has seen pumps across the UK run dry, despite government reassurances over the supply.

One woman, interviewed by Sky News in west London, explained that she was only waiting at a garage “in case it runs out.”

“It’s terrible, I mean I’m only queuing because everybody else is to be honest. I need a bit of petrol, if it all runs out I’m stuck,” she said.

“I hope things settle down quickly.”