Video footage shows the nasty moment an argument flares up between a Londis petrol station worker and an agressive customer amid the current fuel crises in the UK.

It is unclear how the disagreement started but the angry customer can be seen shouting ‘did I cuss you’ as he gets in the face of the worker, with the disgruntled man later storming off to his car.

Panic buyers continue to queue at forecourts across the UK on Saturday morning despite pleas from ministers and police urging motorists to be “sensible”.