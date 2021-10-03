Boris Johnson has urged motorists to “go about their business in the normal way” amid widespread fuel shortages.

The prime minister also admitted the situation has been “frustrating” and “infuriating” for drivers, but reaffirmed the situation is stabilising.

“I would say they should go about their business in the normal way, in so far as they possibly can,” Mr Johnson responded when asked what he has to say to people unable to get to work.

“I appreciate how frustrating it has been, how infuriating it has been for people, the situation is stabilising now.”