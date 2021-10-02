Military tanker drivers are to be deployed to deliver fuel to petrol stations across England from Monday amid continuing supply issues at filling stations.

Almost 200 military personnel have been undertaking training and will start deliveries next week to help relieve the situation.

The government believes that demand for fuel has “stabilised” but has also admitted that some parts of the country could still face challenges.

It has also been announced that a visa scheme for foreign HGV drivers that was due to expire on 24 December will be extended to the end of February.