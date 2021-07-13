Dramatic dashcam footage shows the moment a fuel tanker carrying 14,000 gallons of petrol crashes and explodes on a Michigan highway.

The truck is seen pulling into the left lane and veering towards the motorway’s concrete centre barrier before crashing into it. The tanker tips onto its left side and is enveloped by a cloud of white smoke before bursting into flames.

The tanker truck was on fire for over two hours, according to Troy Police Department, which shared the video. The driver managed to escape the truck cab and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.