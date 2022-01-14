Funeral officer who turned guests away from cremations cries in wake of partygate

A funeral officer who stopped guests from attending cremations broke down in tears wishing he was “more lenient” as the government partied away in Downing Street.

The unnamed officer rang into James O’Brien’s LBC show and broke down in tears as he explained he turned people away at the same time numerous parties were being had at Downing Street, which made him “feel like an idiot”.

A leaked email showed over 100 No 10 staff were invited to a “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden on 20 May 200.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here