This video shows a funnel cloud that was spotted over the South Gloucestershire skyline on Sunday.

The spinning finger of cloud is seen hovering above trees and houses near the town of Yate.

A funnel cloud is cone-shaped and reaches towards the ground, but never actually touches it, according to the Met Office. When it does reach the ground it becomes a tornado.

A funnel forms when rotating column of wind draws in cloud droplets, making a region of intense low pressure visible.