Watch live as G20 leaders meet in Rome

Italy is hosting a G20 summit, drawing heads of state from major nations to Rome for a two-day meeting.

At the first face-to-face summit since 2019, discussions will be dominated by climate change issues that are likely to set the tone for the Cop26 conference that follows in Glasgow later this weekend.

However, the first big international meeting hosted by Mario Draghi, the Italian prime minister, will lack the physical presence of two high-profile G20 leaders - Xi Jinping of China and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

