Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have welcomed world leaders to the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on the second day of the gathering.

The leaders have launched a new plan to quash future pandemics within the first 100 days, in an attempt to avoid a repeat of the Covid-19 crisis.

The so-called ‘Carbis Bay Declaration‘ will see the UK create a new animal vaccine centre aimed at preventing future diseases crossing from creatures to humans.

The declaration will incorporate the recommendations of expert findings.