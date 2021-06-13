Ocean Rebellion have projected a protest message onto a ship in Falmouth harbour housing police officers.

Activists took to the sea off the coast in Falmouth, England, to highlight the lack of climate change action from world leaders attending the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall.

The projection appeared on the second day of the G7 Summit hosted by prime minister Boris Johnson and attended by G7 leaders, including US president Joe Biden, French president Emmanuel Macron, and Germany’s chancellor Angela Merkel, amongst others.