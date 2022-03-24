Watch live as G7 leaders pose for photo ahead of meeting on Ukraine-Russia war

Leaders of G7 countries are posing for a “family photo” before meeting to discuss the Ukraine crisis.

Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and others have convened on Thursday for back-to-back summits that will be dominated by Russia’s invasion.

An emergency Nato summit has already been held at the alliance’s headquarters in the Belgian capital, with world leaders now gathering for their second round of talks.

Despite not being present, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed the Nato summit via video link and will do the same at an EU summit later today.

