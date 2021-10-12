The Teton County Coroner is expected to release the results of Gabby Petito’s autopsy with the Coroner previously ruling Petito’s death as a homicide.

The 22-year-old’s body was discovered by the FBI at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19 after several days of searching.

A private investigator has suggested Ms Petito may have been asphyxiated after seeing a bodycam video with Utah police, involving Ms Petito and Brian Laundrie.

The announcement comes as law enforcement continues their search for Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here.