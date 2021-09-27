A memorial service was held for Gabby Petito in Long Island on Sunday. The 22-year-old YouTuber’s body was found last week inside the Wyoming national park and her death has been ruled a homicide.

Meanwhile, FBI agents visited the family home of her boyfriend Brian Laundrie in Florida to collect some of his personal belongings for “DNA matching,” according to the family’s lawyer. The visit comes amidst a scaled up search for Mr Laundrie, who has himself been missing for more than a week. He has been declared a “person of interest” in the homicide.