The sister of Brian Laundrie has addressed protesters outside her home, answering questions about the relationship he shared with Gabby Petito.

Mr Laundrie is the only person of interest in the murder of Ms Petito, and the search for him has now entered the third week.

Cassie Laundrie has claimed that she has never seen her brother be "abusive" or "angry".

Protesters also asked if she had ever seen Brian and Gabby fight, or if he had ever "hit" any woman he was with, to which she answered "no".