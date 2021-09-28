Gabby Petito’s family show off their new matching tattoos designed by the late 22-year-old during a live press conference.

The tattoos on all four of her parents mirror those of Gabby’s own, one reads “Let it Be” and the other “Believe”.

Gabby’s father Joe said: “We need positive stuff to come from the tragedy that happened. We can’t let her name be taken in vain.”

The press conference comes nine days after Brian Laundrie disappeared the same day he was made a person of interest in the missing person case of his girlfriend Gabby Petito, whose body was subsequently found later that evening.