Gabby Petito’s father has branded the Laundrie family “cowards” as the search for Brian Laundrie, the only person of interest in the murder of his daughter, enters the third week.

When asked during an interview with Dr Phil if he believes Brian is still “hiding somewhere”, Joe Petito said: “I do. He’s a coward. Flat out. I’d use some other words but I can’t use them on your show.”

“Anyone that lived in that house is a coward and they don’t know how to stand up for their actions,” he added.