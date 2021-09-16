The father of missing YouTuber Gabby Petito has pleaded with friends and family of Brian Laundrie to help find his daughter.

During a press conference alongside law enforcement officials in Florida, Joe Petito encouraged those close to Mr Laundrie to call an anonymous tipline set up by the FBI.

“I’m asking for help from the parents of Brian. And I’m asking for help of the family members and friends of the Laundrie family as well,” Mr Petito said.

“Whatever you can do to make sure my daughter comes home, I’m asking for that help.”