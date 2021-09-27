Two FBI agents visited the home of Brian Laundrie on Sunday to collect some of his personal belongings for “DNA matching,” amid a scaled up search for the missing 23-year-old.

Mr Laundrie has been declared a “person of interest” in the homicide of his girlfriend Gabby Petito, but disappeared on 14 September.

Last Thursday, the FBI issued a federal arrest warrant against him in relation to the death and law enforcement are now combing through the 24,565-acre Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County located near his Florida home.

It is believed Mr Laundrie entered the area but hasn’t been seen since.